Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $20,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 3,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $169,540.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,163 shares of company stock worth $1,072,529. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKS. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

