GMT Capital Corp Invests $1.70 Million in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,466,000 after buying an additional 193,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,128,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plantronics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after buying an additional 86,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 956,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLT shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other news, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 1,334 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $58,736.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,026.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Boynton acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,950.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,837. Plantronics Inc has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

