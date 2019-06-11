Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $4.70 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $678.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarVal Investors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,467,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 465.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,535,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 378,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

