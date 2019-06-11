Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 88.1% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. 9,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.96 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

