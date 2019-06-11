Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 205,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 300,000 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $37,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

