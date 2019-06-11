Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 294 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUS. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

