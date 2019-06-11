Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 178 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $702.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Graham Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $537.40 and a 12-month high of $752.74.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $7.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

