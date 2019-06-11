Grin (GRIN) Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Grin has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00040116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, KuCoin, TradeOgre and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000424 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 12,677,040 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, TradeOgre, KuCoin, BitForex, Bisq, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

