GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRUB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of GrubHub to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. GrubHub had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $323.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney bought 15,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,035.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at $883,594.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,545 shares of company stock worth $259,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in GrubHub by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

