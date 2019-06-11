Halma (LON:HLMA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,490 ($19.47) to GBX 1,960 ($25.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.89) target price (up previously from GBX 1,390 ($18.16)) on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,541.11 ($20.14).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 1,903.50 ($24.87) on Friday. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,215 ($15.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,892 ($24.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

