Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ HA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. 127,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,816. Hawaiian has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $656.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

