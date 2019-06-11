HEXO (HEXO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect HEXO to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 million.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HEXO in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on HEXO in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.17 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/hexo-hexo-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.