Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 8th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 257,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.76. The company had a trading volume of 87,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,834 shares of company stock worth $9,146,733 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.29.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

