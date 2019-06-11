Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 143,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 749,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $128,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,146,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.29.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $198.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

