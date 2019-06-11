Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Boosted by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,666,914,000 after buying an additional 456,410 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 204,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $174.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

