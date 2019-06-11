Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,463,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,706 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,762,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,112,000 after buying an additional 693,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,833,000 after buying an additional 516,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,205,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,553,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $30,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $290,894.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,492 shares of company stock worth $3,249,919. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell stock opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities set a $146.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

