Hutchison (ASX:HTA) Insider Canning Fok Buys 50,000 Shares

Hutchison (ASX:HTA) insider Canning Fok bought 50,000 shares of Hutchison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$75.37 ($53.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,768,300.00 ($2,672,553.19).

Canning Fok also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Canning Fok bought 50,000 shares of Hutchison stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$73.42 ($52.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,670,750.00 ($2,603,368.79).

On Tuesday, May 28th, Canning Fok bought 100,000 shares of Hutchison stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$74.41 ($52.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,440,900.00 ($5,277,234.04).

HTA stock opened at A$0.13 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hutchison has a twelve month low of A$0.05 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of A$0.22 ($0.16).

About Hutchison

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited, through its 50% interest in Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited, provides mobile telecommunications services under the Vodafone brand in Australia. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in North Sydney, Australia. Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Telecommunications (Amsterdam) B.V.

