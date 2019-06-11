HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $562,112.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $191,992.00 and approximately $562,112.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, IDAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00406712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.76 or 0.02366439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00153513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000858 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kryptono, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

