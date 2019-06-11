IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of IDACORP have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. IDACORP is benefiting from customer additions and from constructive regulatory proceedings. The company has plans to invest substantially over the next four years in a bid to improve Idaho Power's core business, along with transmission and plant-expansion projects, which will allow it to provide efficient services, as well as expand the customer base. However, IDACORP operates under stringent regulatory environment and operation of its hydro-electric power generation units require licenses and the permitting process could involve a number of stringent conditions which may lead to significant capital expenditures. The rising operating cost is a matter of concern for the company.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:IDA opened at $104.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.35. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $85.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.46.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $350.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.14 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $28,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,220 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 477.7% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 60,068 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $259,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

