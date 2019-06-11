Imperial Capital Weighs in on Chaparral Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chaparral Energy in a report issued on Friday, June 7th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:CHAP opened at $3.68 on Monday. Chaparral Energy has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $182.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 3.86.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $49.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,486,451 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,582. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

