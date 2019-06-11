Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €15.50 ($18.02) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.21) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.71 ($25.24).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

