Insider Buying: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Jon S. Saxe purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DURECT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 676,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,607. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.88.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 125.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DURECT by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 1,208.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 541.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DURECT by 22.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DURECT by 787.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

