Insider Buying: First Keystone Corp. (OTCBB:FKYS) Chairman Buys 409 Shares of Stock

First Keystone Corp. (OTCBB:FKYS) Chairman Robert Alvin Bull acquired 409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,020.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Keystone Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

About First Keystone

First Keystone Corporation operates as the holding company for First Keystone Community Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to individual, business, government, and public and institutional customers in Northeastern Pennsylvania market area. The company accepts demand deposits and interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

