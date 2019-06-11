Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Receives $11.60 Average PT from Analysts

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

NTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ NTEC opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.49. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M grew its stake in Intec Pharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 290,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

