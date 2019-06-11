Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,362.00

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,362 ($17.80) and last traded at GBX 1,359 ($17.76), with a volume of 18656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,353 ($17.68).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,509 ($19.72) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,426.80 ($18.64).

The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Benoit Durteste sold 257,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,314 ($17.17), for a total transaction of £3,387,938.76 ($4,426,942.06). Also, insider Philip Keller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($17.50), for a total value of £1,339,000 ($1,749,640.66). In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,834 shares of company stock worth $601,193,876.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

