Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Trading Up 8.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) were up 8.1% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 3,469,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,348,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Specifically, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,257,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,533,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 41,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,402,182 shares of company stock worth $15,739,033. Insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $868.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative net margin of 363.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Intrexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

