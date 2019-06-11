Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 863.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $21.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0517 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/invesco-bulletshares-2022-corporate-bond-etf-nysearcabscm-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.