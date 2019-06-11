Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,580,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,251,000 after acquiring an additional 915,315 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,158,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after buying an additional 404,085 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,287,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 96,442.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 343,336 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,668,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. 15,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,820. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/invesco-emerging-markets-sovereign-debt-etf-nysearcapcy-stake-lifted-by-wealthfront-advisers-llc.html.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.