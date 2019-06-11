IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. New Street Research upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get IQIYI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 264,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,902,098. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.01% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in IQIYI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in IQIYI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQIYI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQIYI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.