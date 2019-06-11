iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 296.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,126. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $134.75 and a 52 week high of $183.31.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

