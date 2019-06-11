iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Lifted by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 603.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,846,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,261,000 after buying an additional 5,872,979 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 114,351.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,911,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,275,000 after buying an additional 5,906,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,912,000 after buying an additional 1,246,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,140,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,337,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,696. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

WARNING: “iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Lifted by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/ishares-msci-acwi-etf-nasdaqacwi-position-lifted-by-lehman-derafelo-financial-resources-llc.html.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.