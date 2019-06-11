iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

EFA opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

