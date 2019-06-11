iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $118.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/ishares-sp-500-value-etf-nysearcaive-shares-bought-by-advisory-alpha-llc.html.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.