Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.12 on Friday. Israel Chemicals has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 123,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Israel Chemicals by 1,441.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 71,923 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Israel Chemicals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Israel Chemicals by 46.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

