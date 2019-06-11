J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $41,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker stock opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

