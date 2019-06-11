Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,510 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jabil were worth $47,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 2,157.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jabil by 2,076.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,511,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,988 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. 8,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,827. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Jabil had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Martha Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,530. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

