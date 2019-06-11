Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 76.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 50.5% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus set a $120.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.84.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.88. 56,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

