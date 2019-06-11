Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $38.58 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 101.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,215 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $38,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.3% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 185,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,247,000. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 125.1% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 937,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after buying an additional 521,087 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

