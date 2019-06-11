Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,634. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $113.52 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $508.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

