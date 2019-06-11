Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Director Marillyn A. Hewson Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.78. 8,230,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

