Joseph D. Fisher Sells 3,250 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,765.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UDR opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.41 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 451.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,067 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of UDR by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in UDR by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 227,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in UDR by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

