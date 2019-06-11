JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €120.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.40 ($136.51) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €112.82 ($131.18).

Shares of FRA:LEG remained flat at $€104.15 ($121.10) during trading on Tuesday. 139,050 shares of the stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

