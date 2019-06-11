JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,860 ($63.50) to GBX 4,910 ($64.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,851.88 ($50.33).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,020 ($39.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,265 ($55.73).

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Jack Bowles sold 8 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96), for a total transaction of £250.80 ($327.71). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $22,732,147.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

