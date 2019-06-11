JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.42 Million Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97,968 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,129.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $70,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $688,491 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.42.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

