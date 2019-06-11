JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Icon were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Icon had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

