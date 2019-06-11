KC Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

KC Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $129,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 7,828.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of HYEM stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,426. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

