Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Kemper by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,185,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 134,160 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kemper by 6,538.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,628,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,014,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,399,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kemper Corp has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Kemper had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

In other Kemper news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 14,336 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,297,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

