Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 305.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 222,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000.

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.01 per share, with a total value of $27,752.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,946.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,952 shares of company stock worth $785,595. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.56 and a twelve month high of $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

