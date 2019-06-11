Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) versus IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) Financial Survey

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) and IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kimberly Clark and IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly Clark 4 7 5 0 2.06 IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus target price of $118.94, suggesting a potential downside of 11.71%. Given Kimberly Clark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kimberly Clark is more favorable than IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimberly Clark and IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly Clark $18.49 billion 2.51 $1.41 billion $6.61 20.38 IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) $86.75 million 0.20 -$10.55 million N/A N/A

Kimberly Clark has higher revenue and earnings than IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN).

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly Clark and IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly Clark 9.63% 5,637.04% 15.51% IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) -8.97% -5.37% -4.54%

Risk and Volatility

Kimberly Clark has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Kimberly Clark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kimberly Clark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kimberly Clark pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) does not pay a dividend. Kimberly Clark pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly Clark has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Summary

Kimberly Clark beats IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands. The company sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through distributors. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

