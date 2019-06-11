Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) versus CyrusOne (OTCMKTS:CONE) Head to Head Comparison

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Klepierre alerts:

98.0% of CyrusOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CyrusOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Klepierre does not pay a dividend. CyrusOne pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyrusOne has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Klepierre and CyrusOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klepierre 0 1 0 0 2.00 CyrusOne 0 3 8 0 2.73

CyrusOne has a consensus price target of $63.24, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Given CyrusOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than Klepierre.

Risk and Volatility

Klepierre has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Klepierre and CyrusOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klepierre $1.32 billion 7.85 $990.74 million N/A N/A CyrusOne $821.40 million 8.26 $1.20 million $3.31 18.11

Klepierre has higher revenue and earnings than CyrusOne.

Profitability

This table compares Klepierre and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klepierre N/A N/A N/A CyrusOne 5.54% 2.15% 0.87%

Summary

CyrusOne beats Klepierre on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klepierre

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.